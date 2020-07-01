Bianca Belair Reflects On Her Monday Night RAW Debut

RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has reflected on making her debut on the red brand to an empty arena. Speaking with Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports, Belair admitted that the experience was a challenging one.

She confessed she couldn’t lie and pretend that debuting on RAW to zero fan reaction was okay with her. Belair explained how the fans play a major role in what they do as Superstars:

“I actually debuted at WrestleMania with no crowd. I debuted on RAW with no crowd,” she said. ‘When I found out I was debuting at RAW after WrestleMania, it was something that I was really looking forward to because you can’t ask for a better debut than to debut at RAW the day after WrestleMania.”

Bianca Belair explained how debuting at WrestleMania or the RAW after WrestleMania is the “biggest debut you could possibly have” as a Superstar.

“That’s what I was going to be getting, and it was this huge build-up. Then, it was like, OK, now it’s not gonna be in front of thousands of people. Not only that, it’s not gonna be front of anybody,” Bianca Belair recalled. “It was very challenging, but you just have to make the best of what it is, and you really have to rely on your talent and try to tell that story to convey it to the TV screen and not just to the fans in the crowd.”

Despite the circumstances surrounding her RAW debut, Bianca Belair remains positive. She noted how everyone has “learned so much” during the coronavirus pandemic and that empty arena matches have made them into better performers. She is excited for when fans can once again attend shows, adding how WWE Superstars are going to be “grateful” once the WWE Universe can finally return.