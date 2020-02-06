Bianca Belair Talks Standout Royal Rumble 2020 Appearance

NXT Superstar Bianca Belair recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast and discussed her recent breakout appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble.

“…I was pulled aside at Worlds Collide” – Bianca Belair

Graves initially asked Belair when she found out that she would be taking part in the Women’s Rumble match. “I found out the, well, pretty much, I was pulled aside at Worlds Collide and I found out that I was going to be a part of the Royal Rumble probably…the night before it was confirmed” Belair began. “The night before is a lot more advance notice then you know we sometimes get! So [I’m] kind of used to it by now.”

“I was excited. Then directly after that, What followed was nervousness”

Belair elaborated further, describing how she felt entering her first ever Rumble match. “I was, of course, I was excited. Then directly after that, what followed was nervousness. It was my first Royal Rumble. I wasn’t a part of the Rumble the last year. So I was excited that they chose me to be a part of it this year and I was excited to get that experience and also know that I would possibly be get to share the ring with some of the girls that I always wanted to share the ring with. And possibly some legends, so I was excited to be on the big stage and get in front of some people that may not exactly know a lot about Bianca Belair. Just get to showcase who I was in front of a bigger audience.”

Belair had an impressive run in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble. The NXT Superstar eliminated 8 women from the match and lasted just over 33 minutes in the bout. Belair took out Alexa Bliss, Mighty Molly, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Candice LaRae, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, and Tamina.