Big Contract Signing And Main Event Announced For SmackDown

WWE has announced a contract signing segment and the possible main event for this Friday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan has been feuding with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt since Survivor Series and the two are scheduled to face each other in a strap match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday.

So the company has announced that Bryan will ‘tie his destiny’ to the WWE Champion by signing the contract for their bout on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded show.

Last week’s SmackDown episode saw Roman Reigns picking up a singles victory over Robert Roode which allowed him to choose the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation for his upcoming match with King Corbin.

The episode ended with Reigns putting Roode through a table with spear and the Usos then sent Dolph Ziggler through the announce table by diving outside of the ring.

After this, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and The Usos will team up to face Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and King Corbin in a 6 man tag team match at Smackdown this week.

Since it’s the go-home episode for Royal Rumble and the final WWE show before the PPV, we can expect the company to build some more hype for the upcoming event on Friday night as well.