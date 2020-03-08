Big E Announces Names For Two Of New Day’s Signature Moves

Big E noted on Twitter today that he has given names to two of New Day’s signature moves. The 34-year-old took to Twitter to announce the names given to the moves.

ATTENTION: The powerbomb/double stomp will hereby be known as Afternoon Delight & the uranage/backstabber will be referred to as Morning Woods. Thank you for your time. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 8, 2020

Big E Talks His Early WWE Career

The multi-time tag team champion also spoke with the Daily Orange recently and noted that he had trouble being entertaining early in his career. Something that has not been an issue in recent years.

“I would say that, early in my career, I had trouble being entertaining. I grew up an introvert in a sports background, where the goal is to physically overwhelm your opponent. There, it’s not about hospitality, it’s not about connecting with the fans,” Big E said during the interview.

“So, switching things up was difficult but also because the entertainment industry was something that I was never involved with. It took me a while, but it took me by surprise that I was able to start showing my personality. Now, I get so much fulfillment going out there and looking around seeing people smiling or laughing.”

The full interview with the Daily Orange can be read here.