Big E Discusses WrestleMania, Travel Schedule & Why Fans Are Crucial

New Day member Big E was recently interviewed by The Daily Orange where he spoke about WrestleMania 36. He also talked about wrestling in across multiple countries in two days and how important fans are to him.

With Big E and Kofi Kingston suffering a SmackDown Tag Team Championship loss at last week’s Super ShowDown event, Big E isn’t too sure what WrestleMania has in store for the New Day.

“It’s hard to say. I think this time last year we were deep in KofiMania, and that was something that kinda came out of nowhere,” he said. “We always just try to do our best and be hopeful. But at the end of the day, whether it’s a singles title run or regaining the tag team titles, we’ll just continue doing our best and roll with whatever happens.”

He admitted that performing across two countries in two days was a “whirlwind.” The Superstar competed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday before returning for an episode of SmackDown the next day.

“I’ve been signed for over a decade, but I’ve kind of gotten used to it. We actually had an event last night in a makeshift arena, and then just two hours ago, we landed in Boston to prepare for tonight. You kind of get in that mode of working. It’s what the job is.”

Big E On The WWE Universe

When it comes to the WWE Universe, Big E stressed how important they are to the whole process. He noted how they are crucial, and that “without the fans, none of us would be here.”

“The reason that The New Day had any kind of success is because of them. I remember when The New Day actually started out as heels (the bad guys), but the fans pushed us to turn face (the good guys). I remember we had a SummerSlam match in 2016, where we continued our record-breaking reign, and I remember sitting in my hotel room after that match and I was looking at social media at fans being so loud even after it was over. When I’m an old man, I’ll look back and remember nights like that.”

Big E and Kofi Kingston have the chance to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships this Sunday at Elimination Chamber. They will participate in an Elimination Chamber match for the titles. Their opponents include The Miz and John Morrison, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolphy Ziggler and Robert Roode.