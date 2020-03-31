Big E Lists His Favorite ‘Big Men’ From Pro Wrestling History

New Day member Big E has listed some of his favorite 'Big Men' Superstars from pro wrestling history during a recent episode of Feel the Power.

Former WCW Champion, and current WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg was one of the first names Big E mentioned. He then admitted how he grew up a big fan of Ron Simmons.

“I like Ron Simmons because he was also big and thick. I was a Florida State fan as a kid [and] he had his number retired at Florida State which is rare. So Ron Simmons was the man.”

Big E’s List

Alongside Goldberg and Simmons, Big E pointed to “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner. “I love Scott Steiner. He’s all the muscles and he’s very athletic. I hope he’s doing well, yeah. Scott Steiner, who else did I like? It’s time, it’s Vader Time!”

Big E talked about he, as an athlete, likes to remain limber. He then recalled a time when Vader came to guest coach at FCW and how he was surprised at Vader’s flexibility.

“So Vader came down as a guest coach in FC W, many moons ago. And this man was so limber I couldn’t believe it. I lost my mind when I saw him pop like a full split, he would just sit in the ring and we would he would talk,” Big E recalled.

“We were just talking about the business, he was just comfortably sitting in a split talking to us, just this massive man in a split! Comfortably!? This point he’s probably in his 50s or so, yeah, it’s incredible.”

Big E and Kofi Kingston were set to defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships this weekend at WrestleMania 36. However, with The Miz being pulled from the matchup, this will reportedly no longer take place.

