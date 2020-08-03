Monday, August 3, 2020

Big E On If He Feels Ready For A Singles Run

Big E feels that he is still a representative of the New Day

By Anutosh Bajpai
A lot of people including many legends have praised Big E over the years and characterised him as a potential world champion if the New Day member wrestles as a singles competitor. Now that he is finally getting a chance to showcase his skills on his own, the former IC Champion feels that he is ready to go solo after being a team player for over half a decade.

Big E recently had an interview with Yahoo Sports and discussing his singles run, the former Tag Team Champion mentioned how it all came out of nowhere. Though he later said that he hopes that the people who have clamoured for this for years will not be disappointed:

“This is all kind of coming out of nowhere. I feel confident that I am ready for this. The interesting thing and weird thing is we don’t have that organic response. I hope people enjoy this run, I hope it’s good and entertaining, I hope all of the people who have clamored for this for years are not disappointed.”

Even though he is getting the opportunity for a singles run, the former NXT Champion still sees himself as a representative of the New Day and he believes that his singes achievements will add up to the legacy of the group:

“I always see it as I am a representative of the New Day. The same way that Kofi credited Woods and me and said that when he won it was for all of us, that’s the same feeling I have.  This adds to all of our legacies because I don’t get this far, I don’t have this much without those two. I don’t even know if I am around in this company without those two.”

Xavier Woods has been out of action due to an Achilles injury since October last year. Kofi Kingston revealed during the July 24 episode of SmackDown that he will be out of action for 6 weeks after losing a Tables match at Extreme Rules, effectively giving Big E his first singles run since the formation of the group in 2014.

