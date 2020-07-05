Big E On #SpeakingOut Allegations: “I Wasn’t Surprised”

Big E recently said he was not surprised by the allegations made as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Big E recently addressed the #SpeakingOut movement during an interview with The Sports Bubble. According to the member of New Day, he was not surprised about the allegations that surfaced from the movement.

“Sadly enough I wasn’t surprised,” Big E said about the allegations that came out as part of #SpeakingOut. “You hear some whispers.”

“There wasn’t anything specific that I was aware of but it really saddened and disgusted me to see how prevalent this was,” he continued.

Big E then mentioned he is friends with one of the creators of the movement.

“A friend of mine actually was the one who started this all. Victoria, she was brave enough to tell her story about David Starr. This all came out and then she embolden a lot of women and even men to come out and talk about some of the things they’ve experienced, the way they were victimized in this industry.”

Big E then continued to say that too often men are willing to shrug their shoulders at such accusations or not believe the accuser.

“Our industry can no longer tolerate what’s gone on. We can no longer tolerate rape, we can no longer tolerate sexual harassment, we can no longer shrug our shoulders at the way women have been victimized in our industry.”

Big E continued to talk about hoping the industry can be cleaned up. He also said he hopes those who committed offenses are gone from the business.

Big E’s comments can be heard in the player below: