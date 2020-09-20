Sunday, September 20, 2020

Big E Raises $11,000 For Charity

Big has raised over $11,000 for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

By Ian Carey
New Day

Big E announced on social media recently that New Day has raised over $11,000 for charity. The trio is donating proceeds from the below t-shirt to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Legal Defense Fund.

The shirt used for the fundraiser features Big E and Kofi Kingston taking a knee before a match on Smackdown this summer.

In late-July, Big E spoke to Yahoo Sports about taking a knee on Smackdown. He also spoke about Vince McMahon’s reaction to New Day’s statement that day.

“When Kofi and I got to the Performance Center that day, we felt like we had to do something,” Big E said. “We went and had a conversation with our boss, Vince McMahon, and he was completely on board. We felt like that even if it was just a five-second gesture, it was important to let people know that the things that affected them, we were feeling too. We’re not above this because we’re on TV or because we make money, we’re still people. I was born Black, I will die Black. I have lived my life as Black American much longer than I will ever be a WWE wrestler.”

