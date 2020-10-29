Thursday, October 29, 2020

Big E Reflects On Receiving Praise From The Undertaker

SmackDown Superstar Big E has opened up about a personal conversation between himself and The Undertaker that he still holds in high regard.

By Steve Russell
Big E
Big E. Image Credit: WWE.com

Big E recently shared a personal story regarding a conversation between himself and WWE Legend The Undertaker.

Whereas the WWE Universe remembers what they see on-screen, Big E explained that Superstars tend to remember what takes place backstage—like the special Undertaker conversation that saw “The Dead Man” praise Big E, making his day.

“Most people will remember the on-screen stuff but for us, as performers, getting those backstage conversations [with The Undertaker] was like gold,” Big E told SportsKeeda.

“I remember one such conversation when he told me, ‘Man, I watched you when you first came up [to the main roster], and I had no idea you had as much personality as you showed. When I heard that, it really made my day.”

Big E stressed how that kind of acknowledgment from the Legend more than made his day. It remains a conversation he remains appreciative of to this day.

Although there is an aura surrounding The Undertaker, Big E shared that he isn’t too difficult to approach backstage. He noted how he’s “fortunate” to have been able to call him a co-worker.

“I think back to all those times when I could just talk to him, meet his kids, who are big fans of The New Day, and those are the moments I’ll never forget,” Big E said. “It’s remarkable that he’s been around for 30 years and still going strong. He’s on that Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling.”

WWE will be celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. In the run-up to the event, the WWE Network is hosting “30 Days of the Deadman,” a weekly docuseries focusing on different aspects of The Undertaker’s historic career.

WWE Survivor Series takes place Sunday, November 22. from the ThunderDome in Orlando, FL.

ViaWrestling Inc.

