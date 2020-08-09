Big E Responds To Booker T’s Comments About Changing His Character

Booker T recently offered his opinion that Big E might be well-advised to change up some of the comedic elements of his character to be taken more seriously as top-tier Superstar. Big E recently spoke to the Bleacher Report about Booker’s comments.

“This is not a shot at Booker at all. I am so thoroughly entertained by his career, but this man had a world title around his waist as King Booker doing a faux English accent. You know I mean? Let’s put things in perspective here,” Big E said.

Recently on Smackdown, Kofi Kingston encouraged Big E to go on a singles run. This came after it was revealed Kofi would be out of action for 6 weeks. Big E defeated Miz in singles action the following week.

“I know Booker is a supporter, so this is not supposed to be a shot at him,” Big E continued. “We’ve had conversations too where he’s said some really nice things to me to my face, so I’m not here to take shots at him. I learned a lot from watching him, he’s a guy I loved watching as a kid. He meant so much to so many of us as someone who was a great talent and a great entertainer, but for me, it’s going to be about telling a story that makes sense. It doesn’t make sense to me to suddenly be serious.”

Booker T’s Comments About Big E

“Big E still trying to be the New Day is not going to work for him as far as him working at the top of the card. I’m talking about being the main attraction. I’m talking about being the guy that the company has put in position to be the guy,” Booker says in the below video.

