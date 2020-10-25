Sunday, October 25, 2020

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

Big E talks about the people who have had an influence on his career

By Anutosh Bajpai
Big E
Big E

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in the main event scenes of the company and potentially have a run with the world title.

The New Day member recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he talked about a number of things and also revealed some of the names which have had an influence on his career.

- Advertisement -

Big E talked about his early wrestling career and during the interview, he credited wrestling veteran Curt Hawkins for giving him his finisher, The Big Ending:

“There’s been a lot of people along the way, just people who’ve been there, who’ve helped me like Curt Hawkins. When I was super green, my only finisher I’ve ever used is The Big Ending,

And I remember Curt Hawkins gave that to me, this had to be in 2009. It was called The Body Bag, and he showed it to me.” recalled Big E, “I forgot how we came up with The Big Ending. I remember Darren Young getting in the ring with me a little bit, showing me how to gorilla press.”

The former NXT Champion also talked about the influence former Nexus member Michael Tarver had on his career when he was only getting started with wrestling and was very green.

The SmackDown star revealed that Tarver used to sit down with him and talk about in-ring psychology and E said that the former WWE star gave him a sense of confidence like no one else.

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
WWE

Chad Gable Quits Being Shorty G On SmackDown (Video)

It appears that one-half of the former NXT tag team champions Chad Gable is done being Shorty G and the former NXT...
Read more
AEW

Abadon Injured During AEW Tapings

AEW's Abadon was reportedly injured yesterday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Abadon was injured...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
Impact

The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall Of Fame (Video)

UFC legend and veteran wrestler Ken Shamrock was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame during the pre-show for tonight's Bound...
Read more
Impact

Rich Swann Crowned New Impact World Champion At Bound For Glory

Former WWE star Rich Swann became the new Impact Wrestling World Champion in the main event of tonight's Bound for Glory pay...
Read more
WWE

WWE Hell In A Cell Updated Card

The card for Sunday's (October 25, 2020) WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event has not been finalized. The...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks How Female Performers Can ‘Stand Out’ in Modern Wrestling

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the role of female performers in modern wrestling. Cornette made the...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Impact

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Pitching “The Virtuosa” Character To NXT & Impact

Deonna Purrazzo spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio this week to promote her Knockouts title defense against Kylie Rae at Impact Wrestling's Bound...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC