Big E Reveals Who He Thinks Is WWE’s “Most Physically Impressive” Superstar

New Day member Big E has revealed which WWE Superstar he believes is the “most physically impressive” amongst the current roster. Speaking on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast alongside co-hosts Xaver Woods and Kofi Kingston, Big E was quick to point to “The Swiss Superman” Cesaro.

“I always think Cesaro and his strength… I think at the time when we first started New Day, I was probably about 305, 310 [lbs.]. And I would always suggest things, but I always love doing with him a drop down spot, so something where I drop down, I go for the leapfrog, and he catches me out of midair like it’s nothing, just every time.”

He continued, “He’s the most physically impressive man in [pro] wrestling, I think, because he can do it all. He’s quick enough and agile enough to do lucha stuff. He can be a base for you. He can do springboard. What a frightening human being!”

Former WWE Champion Kingston added to the praise. He promised how he would “put him over to the end of the Earth.” He also added how if you’re in a match with Cesaro, everything is going to work out because of what he brings to the ring as a performer.

