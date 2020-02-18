Big E Shares Details Of Canceled WrestleMania 35 Angle

Big E has revealed an angle that was planned ahead of Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 match. The angle would be pulled, much to their chagrin. Speaking on their podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Big E recounted how there were plans in place for Kingston and himself to burst into Vince McMahon’s office. They would have then proceeded to rip it apart in frustration.

According to Big E, there was an original plan that would have seen the two Superstars knock on Vince McMahon’s door for a meeting. They would have been told, however, that he had no time for them. This would have triggered their frustrations boiling over, angered at always being overlooked and undervalued.

Big E & Kofi Kingston Cause Carnage

Big E shared how he was legitimately excited to kick down the door before tearing up his office. For him, the entire angle represented their visceral anger about how Kingston had been treated. He paralleled Kingston’s storyline to that of Daniel Bryan’s back at WrestleMania 30. Big E noted that, despite the similarities, it didn’t feel derivative or recycled to him. He argued how, if anything, there was a greater sense of pathos because of how Kingston went on to face Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

He reflected on how the language used heading into their feud was interesting. In particular, how “He Who Shall Not Be Named” referred to Kingston as B Plus player. This angle would have been cathartic for them both, with Big E reasoning that given Kingston’s years of experience, it begged the question as to why people didn’t consider him good enough.