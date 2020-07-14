Big E Shares What May Have Happened To Him If New Day Failed

New Day member Big E has revealed what he believes would have happened to him if the stable had failed in WWE.

Speaking on his podcast The New Day: Feel The Power alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Big E shared his predictions. According to Big E, he thinks he may have been released by WWE or “sent back down to NXT.”

When first debuting New Day, there was a lot of pressure to make the stable work: “It just feels like this is it. This is the last big pitch. All my chips have to be in on this.”

Addressing their guest, former WWE writer Michael Notarile, Big E explained how he had to put a lot of faith and trust into him. Furthermore, he acknowledged how he had to listen to Notarile’s advice and guidance. This was because he “knew so much more” than he did at the time, especially when it came to how things worked and the best way to put things together.

“I think instantly it all just felt right when Woods first came to me and then we worked with you and then with Kofi. It felt like, ok, these are the four men that should be working on this together,” Big E said. “It just felt like all the pieces were where they needed to be. I didn’t know what in incarnation or how long the group would last.”

Big E noted how they would have been happy to have been together for six months if it meant TV time. He believes it’s “amazing” that they are still going strong six years since their initial debut.