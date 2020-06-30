Big E Talks About Positive COVID-19 Tests, Wrestlers Not Working TV Tapings

WWE Superstar and New Day member Big E has commented on WWE's recent positive COVID-19 results and those who decided to not work TV tapings.

New Day member Big E has addressed how multiple Superstars have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking with The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp, Big E stated how the results “definitely changed our shooting schedule.”

He revealed how “when we heard about the positive test with an NXT talent if we were supposed to tape on that day but then I think the day it came out but the next day we actually did tape that day then the next day we found on that evening the next day we had to stop the taping.”

Big E revealed that everyone had to then get tested for COVID-19. WWE administered the nasal swab which he confessed wasn’t as bad as some of the “horror stories” he had heard.

He shared how, if a Superstar received a negative result, they were allowed to tape again the next day. Big E stated how it’s “caused a shift” in the way WWE does things and record their shows. He revealed how there will probably be more testing going forward, adding how it’s “what we should be doing.”

Big E On Working During Coronavirus Pandemic

With these positive COVID-19 tests, several WWE Superstars have decided to not work the TV tapings. Big E commented on their decision and how he feels continuing to work when others have refused to due to coronavirus concerns.

He shared how it depends on a person’s “individual case” and the people they may be around. Big E understands why Superstars with families would make this choice as one confirmed case could “devastate” a family unit.

“The fact that it could really negatively affect your family’s future is something, it’s just I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” Big E said. “For me, like I said I go home to no one so I kind of think there’s a certain risk with wrestling that I’ve accepted anyways for myself and there’s really no fear that I’m going to get anyone else sick not a family member and like that. So I have really minimal contact with anyone else outside of wrestling at all.

Big E stated he has become more comfortable with going back to work, especially as WWE further ramps up its testing procedures.