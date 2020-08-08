Saturday, August 8, 2020

Big E Talks What Xavier Woods Means To New Day

Big E recently spoke about what Xavier Woods means to the New Day.

By Ian Carey
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Big E is about to go on a singles run on Smackdown that has many fans excited. He recently spoke to SI.com about New Day, the group possibly breaking up, and just want Xavier Woods has meant to the act.

“There’s no New Day without him. If Woods doesn’t come up to me in 2014 and say, ‘Hey, I have an idea for a group. You want to join me?’ If that doesn’t happen, who knows where my career is right now, who knows if I’m even still employed here. He changed our lives. And the fact that he got the trombone over in wrestling? That’s incredible,” Big E said about Woods.  

- Advertisement -

“I think it’s cool that our story is about men that care about each other,” Big E continued. “That’s different. We’re each unique, but we make sense together. And there is so much to be excited about in our future.”

Big E also spoke about how him going on a singles run doesn’t mean the group will break up. He also said he doesn’t plan on changing who he is for a potential run at a world title.

“I’m not going to let down the people that support me,” Big E said. “This run is about being authentic to myself and who I am. I still want to make people laugh and entertain them, and there is also this underlying determination. I’m excited to make the most of it.”

The full interview with Big E can be read here.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
AEW

Update On Rey Mysterio’s Future, Including Strong Offer from AEW

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been negotiating with WWE and AEW in recent weeks, with both organizations making strong offers to retain his...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Big E Talks What Xavier Woods Means To New Day

Big E is about to go on a singles run on Smackdown that has many fans excited. He recently spoke to SI.com...
Read more
Wrestling News

MVP Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

46-year-old WWE Superstar Hassan Hamin Assad, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, has signed a new deal with the company. He...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE confirmed...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Plans For This Year’s WWE Draft

News broke earlier this month that WWE is planning a draft for this year, but the date has changed several times.
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
AEW

Impact Wrestling EVP Open To Interpromotional Match With FTR

Fans could be in store to see the first interpromotional match between two tag teams in AEW and Impact Wrestling.
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Gives Sareee Permission To Wrestle For Other Promotions

WWE is reportedly allowing Sareee to wrestle for other promotions while she waits to move to the United States. The top Japanese women's wrestler signed...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Loses Big Supporter At WarnerMedia After Company Restructuring

AEW has lost a major supporter at WarnerMedia as Kevin Reilly is gone from the company.  The Hollywood Reporter...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Deactivates Her Twitter Account

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has deactivated her Twitter account. Comments on her Instagram account have also been limited. While Brandi...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC