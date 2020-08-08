Big E Talks What Xavier Woods Means To New Day

Big E is about to go on a singles run on Smackdown that has many fans excited. He recently spoke to SI.com about New Day, the group possibly breaking up, and just want Xavier Woods has meant to the act.

“There’s no New Day without him. If Woods doesn’t come up to me in 2014 and say, ‘Hey, I have an idea for a group. You want to join me?’ If that doesn’t happen, who knows where my career is right now, who knows if I’m even still employed here. He changed our lives. And the fact that he got the trombone over in wrestling? That’s incredible,” Big E said about Woods.

“I think it’s cool that our story is about men that care about each other,” Big E continued. “That’s different. We’re each unique, but we make sense together. And there is so much to be excited about in our future.”

Big E also spoke about how him going on a singles run doesn’t mean the group will break up. He also said he doesn’t plan on changing who he is for a potential run at a world title.

“I’m not going to let down the people that support me,” Big E said. “This run is about being authentic to myself and who I am. I still want to make people laugh and entertain them, and there is also this underlying determination. I’m excited to make the most of it.”

The full interview with Big E can be read here.