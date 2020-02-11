Big Match Locally Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber

A big match that is being locally advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event has surfaced online.

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 8th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. A commercial aired in the area that advertised what could end up serving as the main event.

Roman Reigns vs. Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin vs. Robert Roode with the winner challenging for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36.

This ad literally just aired in Philly area for Elimination Chamber ? WOWWWW someone’s not gonna be happy that this just got out



Bray Wyatt currently holds the title and will make his next title defense against Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event later this month.

Since the Royal Rumble, it’s been reported that Wyatt will hold the title until WrestleMania 36. For those who want to find out who his expected opponent will be, click here.

WWE often takes full advantage of the “card subject to change” disclaimer, so it’s possible they will go in a different direction with at least one of these stars in the match. The match indicates where WWE’s storyline plans are headed in the month ahead.

The Elimination Chamber show is the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

