Big Matches Added To WWE TLC, Updated Card

WWE announced a few new matches on Friday night for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event.

First up is Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character taking on Randy Orton in a singles match. Because WWE likes to have TLC themed stipulations for the top matches on the card, it’s possible that this bout receives a stipulation.

The second match will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & Lana.

This bout comes days after Asuka and Lana beat Jax and Bazler in a non-title match this past Monday night on RAW.

Last but not least is Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens in an actual TLC Match. This looks to be the main event of TLC although that has yet to be confirmed.

WWE presents the TLC pay-per-view event on December 20, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. The company has already a big match for this show that will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles.

