Big Name Among Other Stars In Town For WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE stars are out in Houston, Texas where WWE will hold its first pay-per-view event of the new year, Royal Rumble, at Minute Maid Park.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are in town as the two stars have been posting photos on their official Instagram accounts as seen here with Taker:

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if they will be used in the WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Also, WWE Hall of Famers Pat Patterson, Ted DiBiase Sr, Mark Henry and WWE Backstage analyst Christian are also in town for the Rumble, according to PWInsider.

Fans can expect to read about more former WWE stars to be in town for the show as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event is considered one of the big four events of the year for WWE along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

The Men’s Royal Rumble match only has three spots left while the company still needs to announce several spots in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, which has 21 more spots available.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Carmella have all been announced for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

