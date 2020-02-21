Big Name Not Scheduled For WWE WrestleMania 36, Latest Card

The card for WrestleMania 36 is starting to take shape but this year’s show will not feature one future WWE Hall of Famer.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H is not scheduled for the show. If he doesn’t work then it will be the first time since WrestleMania 23 that Triple H has not wrestled at the event.

As previously reported, Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg are currently not scheduled for WrestleMania 36. It was also noted that there are plans for six different women’s matches to be featured on the card.

Female matches on the card include Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, the 3rd annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, a tag team match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, and another match to be named.

The 7th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is also set to take place this year. There’s also no word on what Sheamus and Daniel Bryan will be doing. The belief is that there will be a blow-off to the feud with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

