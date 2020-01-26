Big Name Possibly Returning At Royal Rumble To Set Up Saudi Arabia Appearance

Sting could be on his way back

Fans could be in for a big surprise with the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, according to a new report from Pwinsider.com.

The site reports that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear at the show as there’s been a lot of talk about Sting being a major part of the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia on February 27th. Whether he returns to in-ring action or just appears remains to be unknown.

It was noted that the current creative was pitched did not involve The Undertaker and that the deal wasn’t 100% done. It should be noted that conversations had proceeded so far that some believe Sting will be in Houston, Texas for the Royal Rumble.

This would be an easy drive for Sting as he lives in Dallas just a few hours away from Houston. Thus, he could make a last-second appearance.

Sting’s in-ring career came to an end after he suffered a neck injury after taking a powerbomb in the corner at the 2015 Night of Champions PPV event. This is where he battled Seth Rollins.

It was later revealed that he had spinal stenosis and wouldn’t be medically cleared.

