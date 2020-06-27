Big Non-Title Match Added To WWE NXT Great American Bash

On Saturday, WWE confirmed a new match for the first week of WWE NXT Great American Bash.

WWE had NXT General Manager William Regal confirm on Twitter that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will battle NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match on this special episode of the weekly NXT show. The match will take place this coming Wednesday night.

Regal tweeted, “It seems the past and the present are in conflict once again and the #WWENXT Universe will have the pleasure of seeing it happen. It is OFFICIAL. This Wednesday, on night 1 of #NXTGAB, it’ll be #NXTWomensChampion @shirai_io vs. @SashaBanksWWE in a non-title match! #WeAreNXT.”

This bout booking comes after Bayley and Banks were attacked by Io Shirai two weeks ago on NXT following their successful defense of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The following matches have been confirmed for week 1, which is this coming Wednesday’s show on the USA Network.

Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis – Strap Match

Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley – Ripley must join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses

Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim – Fatal 4-Way to crown a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai – Non-Title Match

