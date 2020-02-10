Big Show Appearing On ‘Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions’

The guest for the fourth episode of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s WWE Network show is set and it’s Big Show who will be appearing.

The guest for the show, “Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions,” was recently announced.

Big Episode Of Steve Austin’s Show

On Monday, WWE confirmed via a post on Twitter that Austin’s third guest will be none other than the future WWE Hall of Famer. The episode premieres on WWE’s streaming service on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Austin has stated in previous interviews that he has already filmed a few episodes of the show. So far, WWE has aired one episode with one interview featuring a legend each month.

Last month, Austin had the chance to interview former WWE Champion Kane, which marked the third episode. Now, the fourth installment will see Big Show appearing.

Big Show was the surprise partner of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for their six-man tag team match against Seth Rollins and AOP on an episode of RAW last month. He made a follow-up appearance but has since been written off of television.

During his time away from WWE, he had to undergo the knife several times. In fact, in the last two years, he’s undergone five surgeries.

The Big Show On WrestleMania: “I’d Love To Get One More In”