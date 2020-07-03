Big Show Discusses Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On WWE Matches

Big Show chatted with Connor Casey of ComicBook.com for a new interview where he spoke about the impact on WWE due to the coronavirus.

The virus has caused various changes for the company. Most notably, WWE had to move down to Orlando, Florida to hold shows at its Performance Center to hold shows in front of no fans.

For months after the outbreak in the United States, WWE stars had to work in front of no crowd. This was the way that WWE presented its weekly television shows until recently.

According to the former WWE Champion, younger WWE stars are actually getting the opportunity to really isolate and work on their craft.

“There’s a lot of things you can hide in a match when you have, 10,000, 20,000, 100,000 people in the audience. You can hide a lot of things when it’s a situation that we have now with no live audience.

Everything is exposed between the execution of your psychology, the execution of your moves. There isn’t any shortcuts that you can take. I think in the long run, this is going to be, I think it was difficult at first that I can personally see since this pandemic started how much better the matches are getting all the way around.”

Big Show continued by noting how he thinks it’s going to be a good thing and once WWE gets over this hiccup, and starts to get in front of live crowds again, he thinks the talent is really going to appreciate that live crowd. He also thinks they’ll be able to use it better to their advantage.