Big Show: Drew McIntyre Is The “Champion RAW Deserves”

WWE Superstar The Big Show has claimed new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is the champion that "RAW deserves."

WWE Superstar The Big Show was the first competitor to face Drew McIntyre for his newly won WWE Championship. Big Show would challenge McIntyre to a matchup in a segment aired on the RAW following WrestleMania 36. He would subsequently lose to the new champion.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Big Show explained how McIntyre is the champion that RAW deserves right now. He noted how he has been a fan of Drew McIntyre for ten years, but acknowledged that his initial run “didn’t work out.”

“He’s one tough son of a gun,” Big Show stated. “I’m really proud of him, and he’s the champion that Raw deserves. There are a lot of interesting matches with him in the future that I’d like to see.”

Big Show explained that his return on Monday Night RAW wasn’t necessarily about being a babyface or a heel. Instead, he wanted fans to understand that it was about being a competitor. He explained how “I’ve been a WWE competitor for four decades, and a lot of the locker room was my responsibility—that’s what happens for the old guys.”

Drew McIntyre defeated former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36. The two headlined Night Two of the “Show of Shows” on April 5.