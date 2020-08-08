Big Show On Challenges Of Wrestling Without Real WWE Crowd

The Big Show is making the media rounds to help promote Netflix’s Game On: A Comedy Crossover, and his series, The Big Show Show.

The future WWE Hall of Famer did an interview with TV Guide and during the interview, he was asked about wrestling without a live audience

“Well, that’s the thing. You have to adjust,” Big Show said. “We take our responsibility pretty seriously, being an outlet and an escape for people. The feeling that I’m getting from talking to the other talent is everybody’s improving. At first, it was really awkward but now you’re focusing more on what you’re doing between the ropes and honing those skills.”

Big Show said that he thinks when they get that luxury of performing in front of the fans back then it’s going to make it all sweeter. He thinks it’s a good thing sometimes to have that taken away because it makes you more appreciative when it happens again.

He stated that he can’t wait to walk down the ramp in front of 20,000; 50,000; 100,000 people again.”

WWE has held shows at the Performance Center without fans for a few months due to COVID-19. As of late, WWE has had mostly NXT / PC talent in the crowd.