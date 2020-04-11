Big Show On If He Has Chosen An Opponent For His Retirement Match

Former World Champion The Big Show recently had an interview with TVinsider to promote his new Netflix show where he talked about a number of things.

While the Largest Athlete In The World has not officially announced plans for his retirement yet, there has been a lot of talk about him possibly hanging his boots in recent times.

During the interview, The Big Show was asked if he has an opponent picked out for his retirement match and the former Champion responded negatively:

“I don’t have an opponent picked out yet for my final match because I think that is a ways away. What I have done is stepped back as far as full-time, five nights a week, in the trenches. I’ve done that for 25 years.

Now it’s time for the guys to stake their claim and build their characters and legacies.” said The Big Show. “I’m always there to help those guys along. I think that is one of the great advantages of where I am in my career.”

The former WCW star went on to explain that he is able to help guys in his current role in the company and he is still occasionally able to do what he loves.

Apart from this, The Big Show also talked about WWE’s decision to produce shows without a live audience, saying that this escape is important at this time. You can check out his full interview at this link.