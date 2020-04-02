Big Show on Netflix Series: “I Drove Vince McMahon Nuts for Years Trying to Get Me a Vehicle Like This”

WWE Superstar The Big Show recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. During the interview the 7 foot 2 giant would discuss a litany of topics from his career; including the brand new ‘The Big Show Show’ that is coming to Netflix.

This is arguably the biggest out of the ring opportunity that Paul Wright/The Big Show has had in his career. Big Show has previously appeared in motion pictures, such as Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy, but this is the first ‘vehicle’ for the WWE Superstar that has seen him be the main focus.

Big Show on Joining WCW

Show would start the interview with Gorilla Position by describing how different opportunities are now as opposed to when he first joined WCW in 1995. “No, I’m not even close to being were I was when I first started” Big Show began. “I was a kid from South Carolina, and I’m still [then] blown away that I’m working in the same ring with Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. It’s like I should get an autograph before they figure out that I shouldn’t be here and kick me out!”

The Chance To Appear on Netflix

Big Show

Big Show elaborated further, saying “to understand where our business has grown since then and the opportunities are available now for for all the talent across the board. So many different avenues of being able to build their brand, to build a worldwide brand. And a lot of talents are doing that now, [even] for me to end up with my own TV show in partnership with Netflix. Big Show would also reveal that he has been pushing for this sort of opportunity for years. Although he had no idea that it would lead to such a slot on a massive streaming service.

“I think he probably knew that if he didn’t let me have this opportunity I was gonna like come into his office and throw things out of the window” Big Show

“I drove Vince [McMahon] nuts for years, about trying to get me a vehicle like this” Big Show revealed. “From trying to have my own segment on RAW or Smackdown. Even something like when we got the WWE Network like ‘hey, I should have my own show I could do this, I could do that.’ And when this partnership came up with Netflix and WWE; I’m so thankful and grateful that Vince let me lead the charge on this opportunity. I think he probably knew that if he didn’t let me have this opportunity I was gonna like come into his office and throw things out of the window.”

‘The Big Show Show’ premieres only on Netflix on April 6th, check out the trailer for the new series below:

