Big Show On Why He Didn’t Have An Entrance Music In WCW

Before signing with WWE and becoming the Big Show, the Monster Sized Athlete Paul Wight was signed by WCW in 1995. He was given the ring name The Giant and introduced to the audience as the son of the legendary Andre The Giant.

One unique aspect of his WCW character was the fact that he wasn’t given an entrance music and during a recent interview with SportsKeeda, the former World Champion revealed the reason behind it.

According to the Big Show, he had asked the WCW management why he wasn’t given an entrance music and the officials told him that he didn’t need one:

“One of my fondest memories was, I didn’t have ring music and I would ask, “How come I don’t have entrance music or ring music?’ You’re a giant brother, you don’t need ringing music,’ that’s what they told me. Luckily WWE thought differently and now I have an iconic entrance song.”

The Big Show also recalled being part of The Dungeon of Doom stable of Kevin Sullivan saying that they were a collection of misfits and being part of the group was a lot of fun.

The former WCW Champion has claimed in interviews that he was making a lot less money than the other main eventers in WCW and his request to increase his pay was denied.

So he let his contract with the promotion expire in February 1999 and the former World Champion was signed to a 10-year contract by WWE a day after his WCW deal ended.