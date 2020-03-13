Big Show Reveals If Rumors Of WrestleMania 23 Match With Hulk Hogan Were True

WWE recently published a new episode of their If It’s On The Internet series where The Big Show reveals whether the rumors about him on the internet are true or false.

During the session, Big Show discussed a number of rumors about his wrestling career, like if his original WWE contract included a guaranteed WrestleMania main event.

He was asked about rumors of WCW officials considering calling him Andre The Giant Jr. Replying to it, the former World Champion confirmed that it was true and revealed that he was very close to being given the name:

“Very close. It was very close. They were trying to figure out what to call me because they wanted to do the storyline that I was the son of Andre. I remember I was very conflicted about that because at that time I was very naive and didn’t want to lie to anyone.”

When asked about the rumored match between him and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 23, Show admitted that it was true: “That’s true. But that was mostly rumors I heard from the office. I really didn’t get any specifics on it but it was heavily talked about.”

Apart from this, Big Show also revealed if he ever considered leaving WWE for a boxing career and more. You can check out the episode of the series featuring the giant below: