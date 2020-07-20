Big Swole Posts Letter Addressing Discrimination In Wrestling

Big Swole wrote and published a letter recently on issues impacting Black athletes in pro-wrestling. The title of her letter is “We Just Want To Be Heard.” It asks questions regarding why more Black athletes aren’t at the top of the wrestling industry.

“Imagine being told ‘I already have enough Blacks on my roster.’ This is what it is like being a Black professional wrestler. The keys to Black wrestlers’ success have been dangled up high but just close enough to give hope,” Swole wrote.

“Why is it that Black people dominate and excel in other participated sports except for wrestling? What is it about this profession that is different from the inner workings of other professional sports? One of the main issues is there are people in this business who actively try to deter the careers of Black wrestlers,” she continued.

Swole posted to Twitter that she is using writing as a form of release, leading to the publication of the letter. The below Tweet links to a Google file with the full letter.

During this time I chose writing as my form of release. Holding in so much at one time is exhausting, but now is not the time to give up either. Please take your time and allow healing to flow. Much love! https://t.co/UzgWekYiMf — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) July 18, 2020

Big Swole in AEW

Big Swole is currently suspended from AEW for kidnapping Britt Baker. The two have been involved in quite the feud as of late. Baker will not be cleared to compete until September, however. Swole was only informed of her suspension after she made the drive to Daily’s Place and arrived at 9 PM.