Big Swole: Tessa Blanchard’s Best Choice Is AEW

For the first time in 2 years, Tessa Blanchard is a free agent. There have been reports that WWE is interested in her and others have suggested she could end up in AEW where her father Tully is.

Last September, Big Swole and Tessa Blanchard met in single’s action at an independent show in Orlando. They’ve also wrestled in a multi-person match for Warrior Wrestling in February. According to comments Swole made on Twitter recently, she thinks Blanchard’s best choice is to sign with AEW.

Swole was asked on Twitter about the possibility of Tessa ending up in AEW:

Professionally in my opinion her wisest choice is AEW. In our company she can have growth plus her Father (he's a Pastor) is there so she can get any/all the spiritual guidance she needs. — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) June 28, 2020

Both wrestlers were trained by George South Jr. before starting their careers. Cedric Alexander, Swole’s real-life husband, is also said to have had a hand in training Blanchard.

Facts, you have to want to change. If she wants to then she will. — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) June 29, 2020

Swole also suggested that perhaps apologizing for past behaviour would be in Blanchard’s best interest, however.

Both would be very smart, clear everything up first then Rosa and her can move forward. — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) June 29, 2020

The match between Big Swole and Tessa Blanchard from last September can be viewed in the player below:

Big Swole In AEW

At the moment, Big Swole sits outside AEW’s top-5 rankings. She seems more focussed on making life miserable for Dr. Britt Baker DMD. In recent weeks, she has dumped Baker in a dumpster and taken her “Role’s Royce” for a ride. Swole is sporting a 4-3 record in 2020 and a career 5-7 record in AEW.