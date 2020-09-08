Billie Kay Comments On The Iiconics Breaking Up

2 weeks ago on RAW, Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott defeated the Iiconics in a match that carried the stipulation that the losing team must break up. Recently on RAW, Peyton Royce defeated Billie Kay in singles competition. Billie Kay spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently about the breakup of her longtime tag-team.

“I think we eventually do want to do some sort of singles career,” Billie said on the show. “I think that just all comes down to evolving as who we are, as Billie and Peyton and as The IIconics. So when that happens I think that we’ll both have so much fun doing that.”

Peyton defeated Billie Kay on RAW last night. The two longtime friends shared an embrace in the ring after. Both wrestlers debuted new ring music and entrances last night as well.

Billie continued to talk about how she considers both Peyton and her husband, Shawn Spears, as family.

“We used to all travel together, it used to be us three. Same car and everything. He’s like my family too. They are just absolutely perfect for each other. I love them both with all my heart. He’s just an absolute sweetheart, I can’t talk highly enough about him.”

The full interview with Billie Kay can be viewed in the player below: