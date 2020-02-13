Billy Corgan Compares The NWA To The Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan’s NWA is back on PPV in April with the 2020 edition of the Crockett Cup. An exact date and location for the show have yet to be announced, however. Corgan sat down with Chris Van Vliet recently to discuss his plans for the National Wrestling Alliance.

According to Corgan, he is approaching the NWA today the same way he has approached the music scene with his band, the Smashing Pumpkins.

“We are nowhere near as funded as the other companies that are being talked about,” Corgan said, noting that he is not himself a billionaire.

“Ring of Honor, AEW, and WWE are all owned by billionaires. So to even be in the conversation without that same level of resources, that’s more a credit to our hard work and our creativity and that’s exactly the way I raised the Smashing Pumpkins through the ranks of the rock business,” Corgan continued.

Corgan would continue to talk about the mentality the Smashing Pumpkins had.

“We had to be a better band, we had to tell better stories musically-speaking and that’s exactly the blueprint for the NWA.”`

Corgan also hinted during that the throwback feel to the NWA is being done to get people’s attention

“You have to get people’s attention first,” Corgan said. “If you don’t have their attention they are not going to listen to what you have to say down the road.”

The full interview can be viewed in the player below: