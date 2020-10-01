Billy Corgan Provides Update On NWA Powerrr Return

The National Wrestling Alliance is currently promoting joint PPVs along with David Marquez’s United Wrestling Network. All 3 major NWA singles titles have been defended on the first 3 PPVs. Recently, however, NWA owner William Patrick Corgan announced that the company is working on bringing back NWA Powerrr soon as well.

“One year ago, we shot our first episode of NWA Powerrr,” Corgan wrote. “Suffice to say it’s been a crazy ride ever since. From trending #1 world wide on our debut to successful PPV’s to having to stop many plans (including the Crockett Cup) due to the plague, to Rosa appearing with the NWA Women’s Championship on @allelitewrestling to now adding our voice to the collective that is Prime Time Live on the @unitedwrestlingnetwork, I can only say to our great fans ‘hang in there.'”

Corgan continued to detail his plans for NWA Powerrr to return soon.

“We are currently talking about brining back POWERRR very soon, even if it means we can’t have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work. But it’s nice to see our friend and former champion Tim Storm here. If anyone can lead us out of this, it’s a man or woman like him: who gives it all he or she’s got even when the chips are done. That sounds more grim than I mean it, ’cause yeah: still here, still kicking, and ready to get ready to rock…”

The NWA was forced to cancel its planned “Crockett Cup” PPV in March due to the ongoing pandemic.