Billy Corgan Talks Helping To Create The “Broken” Universe In TNA

Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance is preparing for the 2020 version of the Crockett Cup this April. The promotion has taken big strides in the last few months with the debut of NWA Powerrr last fall. Billy Corgan spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently about what he learned during his time with Impact Wrestling.

“I was intimately involved and happily so with the whole Deletion angle, Broken Universe, got to shoot a lot of great stuff with Matt & Jeff,” Corgan said during the interview. “Shot on the Hardys property for the one crazy segment, drones, I mean we did it all. I can’t believe the fire marshalls didn’t show up.”

“Wrestling is 100+ years old and like music, a cynicism can creep in that tells you there’s really nothing new,” Corgan continued. “And kids and great ideas can prove over and over again that’s not true, you can always rewrite the rules of gravity.”

Corgan continued to talk about the Deletion angle. He explained how the angle taught him you can do new things in an old business.

“So being intimately involved with the Deletion angle told me that if you got a cool idea and you have great talented people like Matt and Jeff and the other people that were involved with that – Rosemary comes to mind, and Abyss, and Crazzy Steve – you can change the world. You can turn it upside down on its head. If you remember during that period of time, that was the most talked about thing in professional wrestling. Good and bad, as it should be.”

Corgan’s comments can be heard in the player below: