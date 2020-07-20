Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, Cancer Has Returned

Bobby Fulton is currently in hospital and a surgery scheduled for this morning has been postponed. The 59-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer back in December. His Twitter account has been updating fans on his condition.

This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/hDIHfymcJw — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 19, 2020

The cancer has returned to a different part of dad’s throat. We will need a lot of prayers. Thanks! — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 19, 2020

Dad's surgery that was scheduled for 8am EST has been postponed to 1pm EST. This surgery is very serious as it is to take care of an artery that he is internally bleeding from. One wrong move in this surgery could cause a stroke. Prayers, please. — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 20, 2020

In December, Fulton’s Twitter account posted the following:

“Good Evening! It’s Friday December 6th at 11 pm. As you know or most know, I had a very important Doctors Appointment today. The News wasn’t what I wanted to hear. God My Heavenly Father has never done me wrong ever! I serve a mighty God. A risen Savior in my Lord Jesus Christ. I want no sympathy! I’m just informing you, that I have cancer in my throat. That’s gonna be treated the game plan is being put together on this coming Tuesday. I want your continued prayers. ALL THINGS work together for good for those that love God. That are CALLED according to his PURPOSE. No sympathy just prayers. Thanks.”

Fulton is 1/2 of the legendary Fantastics tag-team. They were multiple time tag-team champions in the NWA, UWF and AWA as well.