Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, Cancer Has Returned

Bobby Fulton is currently in hospital and a surgery scheduled for this morning has been postponed. The 59-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer back in December. His Twitter account has been updating fans on his condition.
In December, Fulton’s Twitter account posted the following:
“Good Evening! It’s Friday December 6th at 11 pm. As you know or most know, I had a very important Doctors Appointment today. The News wasn’t what I wanted to hear. God My Heavenly Father has never done me wrong ever! I serve a mighty God. A risen Savior in my Lord Jesus Christ. I want no sympathy! I’m just informing you, that I have cancer in my throat. That’s gonna be treated the game plan is being put together on this coming Tuesday. I want your continued prayers. ALL THINGS work together for good for those that love God. That are CALLED according to his PURPOSE. No sympathy just prayers. Thanks.”
Fulton is 1/2 of the legendary Fantastics tag-team. They were multiple time tag-team champions in the NWA, UWF and AWA as well.