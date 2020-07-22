Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Bobby Fulton Is Cancer-Free, Health Update

Bobby Fulton is cancer-free, though he recently required surgery for a damaged artery.

By Ian Carey
Bobby Fulton

It was recently reported that Bobby Fulton’s throat cancer had returned and the legend of tag-team wrestling was back in the hospital. As it turns out, the cancer had not returned, although Fulton and his family had a miscommunication with the ER doctor that led to them believing it had.

Fulton’s son gave an update on his father’s condition recently. It turns out that while Fulton was coughing up blood, the blood was coming from an artery that had been damaged by his cancer treatment. The doctors informed Fulton the artery is right where his tumor was, only they used the word “is” instead of “was.” This led Fulton and his family to believe the cancer had returned.

The cancer has not returned and Fulton’s symptoms were from a damaged artery only. Surgery was performed to stop the artery from bleeding.

“So I said to another person that they’ve been telling me the artery was near where the tumor IS. That person told me they should have used the word WAS and not IS. And I said, yes it makes a big difference. I’m thankful that at this time, I can say I’m cancer free. I’m thankful for all the prayers and all the love you all continue to show me. That’s why it is always important to choose your words wisely. There’s a big difference between IS and WAS.”

