Bobby Lashley Believes Now Is A Good Time For Him To Wrestle Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley continues to express his interest in a matchup with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Joining the Table Talk podcast, Lashley argued how now is a good time for WWE to finally book a clash between the two Superstars.

Lashley admitted he hasn’t spoken directly to Vince McMahon about a match with Lesnar. He shared how at one point, he believed there were discussions about “maybe teasing it” to see what could happen. At the time, however, Lesnar was feuding with Roman Reigns with a Seth Rollins feud planned to follow.

“They already had things lined up for him. I think if anytime, it is now,” Bobby Lashley said. “Now is a really good time. I think I’ve done all the paying dues stuff that I’ve done since I’ve been back.”

Bobby Lashley explained how his character has begun to develop more into who he actually is as a person. He noted how he’s finally getting the opportunity to “beat people up.” He believes that part of this evolution is in how he no longer has to “lay down” to Superstars that are 100 pounds lighter than he is. As far as he’s concerned, lighter Superstars like that “shouldn’t really even be in the room with me, let’s put it that way.”

Bobby Lashley recently lost a WWE Championship matchup to Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash.