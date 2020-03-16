Bobby Lashley On Continuing Rusev/Lana Storyline, Bringing Back “The Old Bobby”

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley would like to see a firm ending to his storyline with Rusev and Lana. He'd also like to bring back elements of the "old Bobby."

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has addressed his recent storyline with Rusev and Lana during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump. He confessed he is unsure whether WWE is actually done with their feud.

“[…] there are still a lot of things that I still want to do,” Lashley stated. “I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don’t know what’s going to go on with Rusev and I. I don’t know if that’s done if it’s finished if it’s not finished.”

The Old Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley then turned his attention to WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleMania 36. He shared how there are so many things he’d like to achieve and Superstars he’d like to wrestle. He then teased that the WWE Universe may start seeing “a little bit of the old Bobby.”

“Man, there are many things that I want to do. There are so many people that I want to be in the ring with, that in the next few weeks, you’ll start to see a little bit of the old Bobby. You might see something big at WrestleMania, like a big matchup.”

Explaining what fans can expect if he does bring back “the old Bobby,” Lashley stated how he’s pretty basic. “I love to fight, I’m a fighter. I’ve wrestled my entire life. I’ve talked about doing the bare-knuckles fight, maybe next year, if Vince allows me to do it. I like to train, I like to fight and I like to wrestle.”

He continued, “Since I’ve been back, they haven’t been able to see that. I feel like I’m getting back to my roots after this match I had with Zack Ryder. It kind of showed who I am, and what I’m about. I think the next few weeks leading up to WrestleMania, I think you’re going to see more of that.”

At the time of writing, Bobby Lashley doesn’t have a matchup scheduled for WrestleMania 36. The show is expected to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. That is if Tampa officials don’t “pull the plug” on the event.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.