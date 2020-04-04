Bobby Lashley On If WWE Should Continue With Two Night Format For WrestleMania

WrestleMania will be broadcasted over two nights this year in an unprecedented event and former champion Bobby Lashley believes that WWE should continue this format for future versions of the show as well.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Vicente Betran from ViBe & Wrestling where he talked about things like the coronavirus pandemic and more.

When asked about the two night format of the Show of Shows and whether the company should continue with this in future, Lashley replied positively:

“I would say yes across the board, and I would say yes because we have so much talent that is available, there’s a lot of guys sitting at home right now that are hugely talented not even being able to get a match on RAW. So yes, if we have an opportunity to bring everyone out and do more storylines and see it for two days, that would be incredible.”

Though the Raw star continued by saying that they already do that in a way with the NXT Takeover specials and Bobby Lashley said that maybe the company should just integrate more people here and there.

The former ECW Champion also revealed which WrestleMania match he is most excited for claiming that he is looking forward to the bout between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

Quotes via WrestlingInc