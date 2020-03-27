Bobby Lashley Quarantined After Trip From South Africa

Bobby Lashley was not present on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw – which led him to miss out on building up his WrestleMania 36 match against Aleister Black – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bobby Lashley was supposed to appear on the episode of Raw to take part in some form to start the build for his match against Aleister Black.

The reason why Lashley was in South Africa is that he had to be there to do promotional work for a tour that WWE was planning to do in the country beginning from April 29 to May 2. The tour has now moved to September because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since Lashley traveled outside of the country, he had to be quarantined when he returned to the United States.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley is still set for WrestleMania 36 as the match was announced on Monday night, to no build whatsoever. Lashley didn’t appear on this week’s Raw too seemingly due to being in quarantine.

The Observer also noted that Lana was available earlier than expected since she was supposed to be filming for the action and science fiction movie starring Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin – but all work has halted in Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning she was available to work with WWE. It is believed that the company decided to move forward with Lashley vs. Black due to her availability.

Besides Lashley, other WWE stars that are put into quarantine and are not permitted to perform at the Performance Center are Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke. Daniel Bryan is also self-quarantining after returning home from taping WrestleMania.

