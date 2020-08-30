Bobby Lashley Wins WWE United States Title

There is a new WWE United States Champion and that’s Bobby Lashley.

WWE had Lashley challenged Apollo Crews for the championship at Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event.

This is where Lashley connected with a chokeslam and his full nelson finisher in a competitive match to win the title and end Crews’ reign. Post-match, Crews attacked Lashley before running away from MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

The United States Championship now belongs to 'The Hurt Business'.



And NEW United States Champion: @fightbobby! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/gPRhKwAO1Z — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 30, 2020

Crews dethroned Andrade as the champion by beating him in a match on the May 25th episode of RAW on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

This championship match took place just one week after Crews had successfully retained the title over MVP during the pre-show of the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

Crews has been feuding with The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin) as of late on the red brand.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on September 27th.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley winning the WWE United Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.