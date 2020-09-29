Bobby Roode Returns On WWE Monday Night RAW

Bobby Roode has made his return to WWE television.

He did so on Monday’s episode of RAW from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center on the USA Network when he answered an open challenge for the WWE Title that was issued by Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of the show.

- Advertisement -

McIntyre did a promo with Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Big Show, and Christian standing behind him about how he needed to take on someone who he hadn’t faced while champion as he considers himself a fighting champion.

The open challenge took place in the final segment of the show.

Roode had been on hiatus from WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He lives in Canada and for the past several months, the borders between Canada and the United States have been closed. As a result, that had prevented him from entering the country.

Just last week it was reported that Roode was expected to make his return to Monday Night Raw in the near future.

He was last seen in action in March as he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to compete in the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.