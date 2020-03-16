Booker T Believes Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Deserve A Hall Of Fame Induction

Booker T is of the opinion that the former President of World Championship Wrestling Eric Bischoff doesn’t deserve to be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast on ESPN, Booker T said that while he doesn’t really have a bad thing to say about Eric Bischoff he, just thinks that Bischoff doesn’t deserve to be inducted into the HOF because of how he handled WCW. According to Booker T, the end of the promotion began when Bischoff wrote himself in an on-screen storyline. According to Booker, there’s no way one can manage a company when they’re in the middle of it, heavily involved as an on-screen personality.

“I just thought that was the recipe for disaster, and the demise at the end of the day, for WCW. I just don’t know, people can say ‘well Vince McMahon, he played a part in the company.’ Well, it was his money. It was his company. Eric Bischoff was hired to do a certain job, and I say the same thing about Vince Russo.”

Related: Kevin Nash Believes Eric Bischoff Deserves Solo Induction Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T then touched on other things that he thought Eric Bischoff did wrong with WCW, such as hiring Vince Russo as a writer for the promotion. Russo also wrote himself into storylines and even won the WCW Heavyweight Championship. Booker T thinks that Bischoff should just have never been part of the company in this way, as far as he is concerned, Bischoff should have just had just stayed as the creator.

After Russo’s arrival in the promotion, the ratings went plummeting down. Top stars of the company were unhappy with their position and how the management was handling them.

Eric Bischoff will probably respond to Booker T’s comments via his 83 Weeks podcast, so that is something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, we don’t know if the Hall of Fame or even WrestleMania will be held in April, due to concerns of the coronavirus epidemic.

Quotes used in this article courtesy of WrestlingNews.co.