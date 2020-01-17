Booker T: Making Tessa Blanchard World Champion Is ‘The Worst Idea’ In Impact History

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks it was a terrible idea for Impact Wrestling to make controversial figure Tessa Blanchard become their World Champion.

The former WCW World Champion commented on the situation on the latest installment of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T first praised Tessa Blanchard for her work, but he went on to claim that making her the world champion is ‘the worst idea’ in Impact’s history.

“I’m not holding my judgement on it. Big ups to Tessa Blanchard because she’s good. She’s really good at what she does, but this is the worst idea for Impact Wrestling in the history of the company, it really is that bad. It’s worse than paying me 10 grand for six-hour power commercial that never aired.”

Explaining the reasoning behind his comments, The WWE Hall Of Famer said that now if she goes against the men in the promotion and beats them, then it will diminish every guy in the company.

He later compared it to WWE and Booker said that he can’t imagine Becky Lynch going up against Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar. The former Champion claimed that intergender wrestling is for independent companies.

You can listen to Booker T’s comments about Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact Wrestling World Championship below: