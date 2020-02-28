Booker T Comments On Goldberg Beating The Fiend

Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” at Super ShowDown yesterday to win the WWE Universal Championship. The match result has garnered strong reactions from fans and those in the wrestling industry. Booker T took to his radio show recently to give his thoughts on the matter.

“Always expect the unexpected,” Booker said in a Macho Man voice. “Anything can happen in WWE. My thing is, I didn’t think this was going to happen either, I didn’t see this happening.”

Booker continued to say that he felt there was an opportunity for a big “moment” to occur in Saudi Arabia but he wasn’t sure exactly what that would be.

Booker then talked about a potential Roman Reigns vs Goldberg match at WrestleMania. He joked that it would be “old spear” versus “new spear” and that they should work in a little “Shakespeare.”

“I like it because my thing is right here, how else were we going to get the belt off the Fiend?” Booker said about Wyatt losing.

“Who else taking the title off the Fiend would have been better than Goldberg?” Booker asked. His co-host, Brad Gilmore, suggested Roman Reigns may have been better.

“What is better, Roman conquering the Fiend? Or Roman conquering Goldberg?” Booker questioned.

“One thing about Goldberg is, the guy still has his fans,” Booker concluded about Goldberg.

“People know every time they see Goldberg, it could be the last time, so just savor the flavor,” he continued.

Booker’s comments can be heard in the below YouTube video: