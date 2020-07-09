Booker T Comments On Heath Slater’s Monday Night RAW Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Heath Slater’s recent return to Monday Night RAW. Speaking on his podcast The Hall of Fame, Booker T stressed how Slater’s “not a guy you want to lose.”

He explained how Slater is a talent “you want on your team” as he’s going to make sure to “pull his weight.” Booker T added how Slater is committed to playing the role he is given, whatever that may be.

“That’s what I talk in this game all the time as far as ‘hey man, just play your role tonight. Don’t try to play someone else’s role. If you do that, we’ll have a great show tonight, but if you go out there and you want to take one job then take on another job, then you got three jobs that you’re trying to take on, and then, you complain about it. You’re the one who took those jobs.'” Booker T said. “Heath Slater is a guy that’s gonna play his role, and that’s why he got the phone call. ‘Hey Heath, you want to come on back?’ That’s what it’s about.”

Booker T went on to compare Heath Sleater to WCW wrestler Brad Armstrong. He explained how Armstrong never had to worry about his job. That’s because he was a “utility guy.”

Extrapolating his point, Booker T added how Armstong could do just about anything at a moment’s notice. He noted that Slater has the same ability. He argued that this makes him a valuable talent that you can trust to get the job done.