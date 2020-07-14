Booker T Comments On Keith Lee Winning The NXT Championship

Keith Lee is the new NXT Champion. He defeated Adam Cole on the 2nd night of NXT’s Great American Bash. Booker T spoke about his thoughts on Keith Lee recently on his podcast and YouTube channel.

“I must congratulate Keith Lee the new NXT as well as the North American Champion,” Booker T said. “His trainer just passed away a couple of weeks ago, ‘Killer” Tim Brooks, a guy that I got a chance to mix it up with, a guy that taught me so much.”

“I can only imagine how Keith Lee feels right now. Crashing that glass ceiling is something everyone of us hopes to do in this business. It’s being looked at as the elite, as literally the upper classmen in the business. This guy, Keith Lee, he’s one of the guys you look at him and say ‘man, this guy is good.’ Then you look at him and go ‘wow, this guy’s really good.’ He’s special in so many different ways.”

Booker then said he expects Lee to move to the main roster at some point.

“I’m sure he’s going to move on to the main roster. This guy is going to do big things. I’ve been waiting on Keith Lee. I’ve been waiting on a guy like this to come around for me as a black fan to say ‘man, the brother is doing it and he’s doing it big.'”

